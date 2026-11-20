BOSTON — Families of homicide victims gathered at the Massachusetts State House on Friday to share their stories and push for policies to support those grieving the loss of a loved one.

The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute held the opening ceremony to kick off its 26th Annual Survivors of Homicide Victims Awareness Month.

Lawmakers are working to create a policy that will provide bereavement leave to residents impacted by homicide.

“Our work can not end with kind words and moments of silence. It must become policy,” said Rep. Chris Worrell. “...No mother should have to choose between burying her child and keeping her job.”

The institute is named after Louis Brown, a 15-year-old who was tragically killed in 1993 when he was caught in crossfire in Dorchester.

At the time of his death, Brown was on his way to a ‘Teens Against Gang Violence’ meeting.

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