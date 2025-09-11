‘It just sticks with me’: Family of Kylee Monteiro relive last conversation with pregnant teenager

REHOBOTH, Mass. — For the last three weeks, the family of Kylee Monteiro have been trying to wrap their heads around the tragic killing of their pregnant 18-year-old.

Her sister, Faith, spoke to Boston 25 for the first time on Wednesday since her sister died.

“Some days we’re bawling our eyes out,” she said. “Other days we’re in denial.”

In early August, Kylee Monteiro, a recent Attleboro High School graduate, was reported missing by her boyfriend, Gregory Groom.

Two weeks later, local and state police units scoured his Rehoboth property off County Street. They found her body buried on his property in a five-foot deep grave, prosecutors say.

Groom appeared in court on August 20th facing charges including murder of his girlfriend. She was 11 weeks pregnant with Groom’s child, the family told Boston 25.

Faith and her family were in the courtroom with Groom.

“I was just sitting there staring off,” she remembered.

Prosecutors claimed in court that Groom reportedly confessed to stabbing Monteiro to death and hiding her body.

Faith told Boston 25 her younger sister was in a Pembroke shelter, but last lived with Groom at his home.

Kylee reportedly spoke with Faith on the phone the night before she was killed.

“The last thing she said to me was, ‘I love you so much,’” Faith remembered. “Normally, we’re just like a simple ‘I love you,’ ‘I love you too, talk to you later.’ For her to say ‘I love you so much’ was like, why so much? It just sticks with me.”

Monteiro’s family claimed they never saw something like this coming from Groom.

“Everything came out of the blue,” she said. “They were young, and they were in love. The biggest thing I can mention is that their relationship went so fast.”

The Rehoboth community held a vigil days after Monteiro was found.

Her wake and funeral were held last week, the family said.

Faith finished, “I’m sorry ... that she had to go through that. Nobody should have to go through that. All she wanted was someone to love her back, and her baby.”

Monteiro’s family said they are planning on forming a nonprofit in Kylee’s name.

Groom had a pretrial hearing set for Wednesday, but it was moved to a later date.

He’s facing charges including murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

