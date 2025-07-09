‘It hits different’: Family nominated by community organization receives refurbished vehicle

LANCASTER, Mass. — Leilani Rojas and her family got to drive out of a Lancaster lot with a refurbished car, thanks to a unique partnership with community organizations.

Rojas, a single mother of two boys. says that the struggle of school, Uber to and from work, on top of maintaining her family, is not an easy task.

When Family Promise MetroWest nominated Rojas for a new car, she says she couldn’t believe it.

Life Program Coordinator Eliz Portal says they couldn’t think of anyone who deserved it more. “That was something that we take in consideration and we were thinking she is going to be the one,” said Portal.

“From other people that don’t know like what I have been through so to see and hear from others, how they see me, it hits different. I have to be softer on myself and not so hard,” said Rojas.

More than 80 vehicles have already been donated to those in need nationwide. Partnerships between the National Auto Body Council, Travelers and help from volunteers at Waldron’s Auto Body Shop embody the grit to give back and make this dream come true.

“We are able to give a little extra to make a difference in someone’s life,” said Waldron’s Auto Body Shop Owner Bob Waldron.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group