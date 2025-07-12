‘It definitely hurts’: Police continue to investigate after nearly $100k in trading cards stolen

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Police continue to investigate after rare trading cards worth at least $100,000 were stolen from a New Bedford store this week.

Security cameras captured a masked suspect breaking through the back door of 1st Edition Collectibles early Tuesday morning.

“Luckily, it doesn’t take food out of our kid’s mouths,” said Filipe Andre, one of the store owners. “But at the same time, we’ve put so much time and effort into this place without taking a paycheck that it definitely hurts.”

The alleged thief got away with these rare collector items:

Base Set Unlimited Green Wings Booster Box

Neo Revelation Unlimited Booster Box

BGS 8.5 1st Edition Shadowless Charizard

BGS 8.5 Skyridge Crystal Charizard

PSA 9 Gold Star Charizard

BGS 9 Gold Star Charizard

PSA 9 Shadowless Charizard

BGS 7.5 1st Edition Shadowless Blastoise

“Oh my goodness the price on some of these,” said Reuben Solomon, a trading card expert at Omar’s World of Comics in Lexington.

Solomon said the cards stolen are a Pokémon collector’s dream.

“Definitely the standout is the first edition Charizard,” explained Solomon. “Last I checked, it’s like somewhere between 10 and 15 thousand.”

Solomon said everything stolen is considered vintage and the items taken are unattainable for most.

“If you don’t have a lot of money, know someone that had them when they were little, they are impossible for the average collector to get,” Solomon said.

Meanwhile, Andre said he thinks the suspect has been in his store before.

“They knew exactly where to cut the lock in the back gate to get in in order to access the back door. They knew the back door was even there, a lot of people don’t even know that,” said Andre.

No arrests have been made.

1st Edition Collectibles is asking anyone who spots their Pokémon merchandise for sale either online or in person, to email them at firsteditioncollectibles@gmail.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

