BOSTON — A new report from SmartAsset found that Massachusetts is the most expensive place in the country to raise a child.

The study found it costs two working adults $35,841 a year to raise a small child, with $21,503 going to childcare and additional housing costs of $4,983 and $2,193 for food.

Other New England states also rank high, with Connecticut in third place at about $32,000, New Hampshire in seventh at $27,000, and Rhode Island in ninth at $27,000.

The Commonwealth also leads another report from SmartAsset that detailed the costs of raising a child in the country’s largest metro areas, with the Boston-Cambridge-Newton out front at $37,758 a year.

Here are the top ten most expensive Metros in the US, according to SmartAsset:

It costs more money to raise a child in Massachusetts than any other state in America

