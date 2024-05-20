‘It belonged to my grandfather’: Public’s help sought finding Woburn firefighter’s missing helmet

WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn firefighter is turning to the public for help after his prized helmet went missing earlier this month.

In a social media post, fire officials say the leather helmet came from a member of engine 4 in East Woburn and it may have been misplaced “sometime between” May 3 and May 8.

But the member said the helmet is more than just a helmet.

“It belonged to my grandfather, who was also a firefighter stationed at Engine 4,” the firefighter wrote. “When he had passed, he left me the helmet and I thought what better way to keep him with me, then to wear it at work... Helmets are replaceable, but the sentimental value that comes with it is not.”

Woburn firefighter missing helmet (Woburn Firefighters Local 971)

Anyone who locates the helmet is asked to drop it off at any of the four firehouses or contact Woburn Fire on their social media page.

