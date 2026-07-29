Ipswich responders save man who suffered medical emergency on Plum Island

First responders in Ipswich are being credited with saving the life of a man who suffered a medical emergency on Plum Island on Saturday.

Harbor unit officers were alerted around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday that there was a 72-year-old unconscious male on a boat at the south end of Plum Island. Officers quickly responded to the scene and found that the man did not have a pulse.

The two officers immediately began performing life-saving measures.

The officers realized that they needed to transport the man to the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club (IBYC) deep water dock, due to low tide on the river, which renders access to the public boat ramp impossible due to the river’s extremely limited low-tide status and the harbor patrol boats’ required draft.

The man began to regain consciousness while being transported on the boat and was further helped by Ipswich firefighters when they reached the boat ramp. The man was taken to Beverly Hospital.

Police and fire officials say the man is out of the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“This is a great example of a coordinated response over multiple environments by Ipswich Police, Fire, Dispatch and Action Ambulance, said Chief Nikas. “Having access to the deep water docks at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club played an immensely important role as this occurred at low tide and the river was too shallow to navigate in an emergency. I am extremely proud of my officers and all those who responded for utilizing their training to save this man’s life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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