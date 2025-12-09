Ipswich firefighters battle house fire on frigid night

Firefighters on the North Shore were able to prevent a house fire from growing out of control on a frigid December night on Monday.

Firefighters in Ipswich responded to Pine Street shortly after 7:00 p.m. for the reported fire in the wooden house.

The firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room in which it began.

“Due to the extremely cold weather conditions, we staffed to four firefighters tonight, and that, and coupled with the quick response of the Rowley Engine, which is now staffed at all hours, made a big difference in containing this fire before it spread,” said Ipswich Fire Chief Paul Parisi said. ”Firefighters did a terrific job this evening, stopping the fire in its tracks, and we wish to thank all of our mutual aid partners for their quick response and teamwork.

No one was injured in the fire.

The room where the fire began suffered Moderate fire, smoke and water damage.

