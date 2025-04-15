Investigators up reward for info regarding baby girl found dead in New Hampshire pond

MANCHESTER, NH — As part of their efforts to track down info regarding the death of a baby girl whose body was found in a pond at a New Hampshire park last month, investigators are upping the offered reward.

The new reward for information leading to a breakthrough in the case is up to $5,000, police in Manchester announced Tuesday.

Investigators believe the baby girl was placed in the water in the area of Pine Island Park sometime between Tuesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 27 before her body was found around 4 p.m. on March 27.

“Anyone who may have information—no matter how minor it may seem—is strongly urged to come forward,” Manchester police said in a statement.

Tipsters can reach the dedicated tip line at 603-716-7236, where a detective is available to receive calls or text messages.

“The Manchester Police Department extends sincere thanks to all community members who have contributed to the investigation so far,” Manchester police.

