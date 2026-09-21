Explosive device detonates during police encounter in Charlestown

BOSTON — Police say an explosive device worn by an “emotionally disturbed individual” detonated during an encounter with officers Monday morning.

According to a police report, around 1 a.m. Monday, officers received a call from an individual reporting that he did not feel safe in the vicinity of Mishawum Street and Main Street in Charlestown.

When they arrived, officers approached a man and inquired about the nature of the issue. He stated, “it’s a long story,” and said he needed to get a cigarette from a bag he had left in a parking lot on Main Street.

As police asked the individual to keep his hands out of his pockets, they observed him holding an unknown device.

The officers observed wires extending from the device, routed upward and encircling the individual’s neck.

Police attempted to de-escalate the encounter as the individual allegedly began to speak about the illegal and wrongful prosecution of witches, numerous conspiracy theories about the U.S. government, and not wanting to go back to the hospital.

The individual allegedly stated multiple times that the device was intended solely to harm himself and affirmed that he had no intention of injuring or harming officers on scene. Police say he wanted someone to listen to his demands, although he was “unable to articulate clearly what his demands were.”

One Boston police officer persuaded the individual to remove his shirt. Upon doing so, police observed no large devices or objects strapped to his chest. When questioned about the location of the device, the individual stated it was in a pill carrier hanging around his neck.

Attempts to disarm the suspect using flash bangs and less-lethal munitions struck him several times with blue-nose ammunition, which managed to activate the explosive device and triggered an explosion around his chest area.

The individual sustained serious injuries to his chest and neck area and his right wrist. He was transported to the hospital.

At the hospital, he told investigators he had additional explosives in his car parked in Charlestown.

The individual was charged with discharging, igniting or exploding explosives and possessing explosives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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