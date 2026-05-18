Investigators seek tips to solve 1979 shooting death of businessman in New Hampshire

KENSINGTON, N.H. — Joseph Furando was on a business trip in New Hampshire when he was found fatally shot near his vehicle in Kensington in May 1979.

Nearly five decades after his murder, investigators are seeking tips from the public to find the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

“Help us solve this case and bring justice to the family of this victim,” state police said in a statement.

Furando, 39, of Guilford, Connecticut, was last seen in Newton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 16, 1979, state police said.

He had reservations at the Holiday Inn in Portsmouth for later that evening.

Joseph Furando (New Hampshire State Police)

The next day, on May 17, 1979, Furando’s body was found on Brewer Road just off of Route 150 in Kensington.

He was lying approximately 20 feet from his vehicle, state police said.

An autopsy revealed that he died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, state police said.

Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to submit tips using this online tip form or send an email to coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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