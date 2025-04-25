Investigators identify woman found dead near bike path in Mass. park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Investigators on Friday identified a woman who was found dead near a bike path in a Massachusetts park earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive person in Springfield’s Riverfront Park in the area of the 1500 block of Hall of Fame Avenue around 8 a.m. Tuesday discovered the body of a woman, according to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh.

A spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the woman as 45-year-old Meggan Meredith.

Meredith’s body was located in an area not far from the MGM Casino and the NBA Hall of Fame, but the facts and circumstances surrounding Meredith’s death remain unclear.

Springfield homicide detectives, under the direction of Captain Trent Duda, are investigating Meredith’s death alongside the Hampden District Attorney’s Office murder unit.

Since the beginning of March, several bodies have turned up in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, fueling online chatter that a serial killer could be on the prowl.

In the wake of the loudening speculation, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni issued a statement, shooting down the rumors as “unverified claims.”

“While online conversations around these incidents continue to grow, we urge the public to be mindful of the role that social media can play in spreading fear or misinformation,” the DA’s office said. “Unverified claims can compromise active investigations and contribute to a sense of chaos that does not reflect the full picture.”

Gulluni added, “At this time, there is no indication that these incidents are connected to each other or are they a part of a larger public safety threat.”

Anyone with information on Meredith’s death is urged to contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

