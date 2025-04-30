Investigators believe people may have withheld info in Boston man’s brutal 1995 murder

Investigators in New Hampshire are asking members of the public to come forward and help solve a 30-year-old murder case.

Hai Bo (Paul) Lei, 26, a resident of Boston, Massachusetts, was discovered bound, strangled shot and with his throat slashed along Hampstead Road in Salem, New Hampshire on March 30, 2025.

“The evidence at the scene, including ligatures and shell casings from a single firearm, suggested this was anything but random,” the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

The AG’s office said it is possible that some people may have withheld information out of fear of retaliation, fear being associated with illegal gambling or gang activity, or fear of prosecution.

The AG’s office said Wednesday that now is the time to come forward and those with information can supply it anonymously if they so desire.

“We believe there are still people out there who know what happened to Paul, or who heard something in the aftermath that could help,” the AG’s office stated. “If you were part of Paul’s world, knew him casually, or simply heard something—no matter how minor it seemed—your voice matters. The passage of time does not erase the need for justice. Even the smallest detail could be the key to finally solving this case."

If you have information about the murder of Hai Bo (Paul) Lei, please contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit tip line at (800) 525-5555 or email coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

