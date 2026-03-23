Investigators appeal to public to solve case of New Hampshire teen girl who went missing in 1980

NEWTON, N.H. — In March 1980, New Hampshire teenager Rachael Garden took a walk home after visiting a neighborhood market.

She was never seen again.

Now, 46 years later, investigators are appealing to the public for any information that led to the 15-year-old girl’s disappearance.

Authorities believe foul play was involved in the case, state police said in a statement on Sunday.

"Help us solve this case and bring justice to the family of this victim,“ state police said.

Rachael Garden (New Hampshire State Police)

Rachael was last seen while walking home from Rowe’s Corner Market on Pond Street in Newton, state police said.

“Rachael has not been heard from since. Extensive searches have been conducted for Rachael without any results,” state police said.

At the time of her disappearance, Rachael was wearing a two-tone blue ski parka, jeans, a plaid shirt with silver threads, and brown lace-up shoes.

Investigators said she was also carrying a dark blue tote bag with the word “Things” printed on it.

Anyone with information may submit tips to the Cold Case Unit using the online tip form or by sending an email to: coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

Newton is a small town located northeast of Plaistow and just over the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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