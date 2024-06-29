Investigation underway in Dorchester after crash with one dead, one suffers broken leg

DORCHESTER — Police are investigating a crash in Dorchester that left one dead and another with a broken leg Friday night.
Police responded to the area around 24 Fifield Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a reported crash.
One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while another occupant suffered a broken leg, Boston police say.
Police say a death investigation is underway.
Boston police initially said they were investigating the incident as a shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group