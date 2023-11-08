Investigation underway after woman stabs mother, daughter in Stoneham, police say

STONEHAM, Mass. — A woman was taken into custody after she allegedly stabbed her mother and daughter inside a home in Stoneham on Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on San Jose Terrace just after 8 a.m. found both victims suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to law enforcement officials.

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene showed a group of detectives gathered at the home and the area roped off with yellow crime tape.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the woman in question was suffering from a mental health crisis and that the incident appeared to be domestic in nature, police noted.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

