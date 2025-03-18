Investigation underway after Weymouth man struck and killed by car, DA says

QUINCY, Mass. — Officials are investigating after a man was struck by a car while attempting to cross Quincy’s Southern Artery Monday night.

A 58-year-old Weymouth man, whose name has not been released, was struck in the area of Broad Street around 7:00 p.m. The man was rushed to a Boston-area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning, the Norfolk County DA’s office says.

The driver of the car, an 82-year-old Quincy man, was uninjured and no charges have been filed as of yet, the DA says.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and Quincy police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

