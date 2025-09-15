Investigation underway after vandals break into Lynn schools

Police are investigating after a pair of schools in Lynn were broken into and vandalized over the weekend.

Vandals broke into Lynn English High School and Classical High School early Saturday morning, Lynn police told Boston 25 on Monday.

The damage was removed over the weekend, and classes continued uninterrupted on Monday.

“We appreciate the work of the Lynn Police Department in investigating the weekend incidents and the custodial staff in having our buildings ready for an uninterrupted school day today,” Lynn Superintendent Evonne Alvarez said.

