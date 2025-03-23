Investigation underway after two people shot in Brockton Mall parking lot, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating two people who have been shot in a Brockton mall parking lot.

Around 7 P.M. Brockton police officers responded to the Westgate Mall parking lot near Chipotle and Starbucks to reports of a large altercation between several teenagers.

At some point during the altercation, two individuals were shot.

No word has been shared about the condition of the victims.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police Officers are currently investigating the incident, led by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

