Boston police officer struck by vehicle in North End

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a police officer was hit by a vehicle in Boston’s North End neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer was struck in the area of North Washington and Thacher streets just before 12:45 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

Police noted that the officer, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

Video from the scene showed a white flatbed work truck roped off with yellow crime tape and multiple detectives gathering evidence at the scene.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Boston officer struck

A man who spoke with a person who witnessed the incident told reporters that the officer may have been crossing the street when he was clipped.

“I saw the paramedics and the firemen working on him,” the man recalled. “I thought they were getting a defibrillator out but they pretty much got him onto a stretcher, put a neck brace around him, and loaded him into the ambulance.

There was no immediate word on whether the driver involved will face charges.

The scene remains “very active” at this time, police said.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group