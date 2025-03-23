Investigation underway after pickup truck catches fire in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. — An investigation is underway following a vehicle fire in Bourne early Friday morning.

Around 2:36 a.m., Bourne Police received multiple 9-1-1 calls for a vehicle fire on Crows Nest Drive.

Upon arrival, police and fire crews found an active fire inside a pickup truck parked off the side of the roadway. Officers were able to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers from their cruisers.

The interior of the pickup truck suffered heavy damage, but there was no fire extension to any nearby structures.

An investigation remains ongoing by the Massachusetts State Fire Marshall’s office with assistance from Bourne police and fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group