Investigation underway after a person was shot in the South End

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in the South End.

Boston police say that around 7:42 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Washington Street and East Berkeley Street to reports of a person shot.

Police say that the victim was transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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