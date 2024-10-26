One dead following a shooting in a Middle Street parking lot in Plymouth, police say

Updated Story

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth Police Department announced that one person is dead following a shooting in a parking lot on Middle Street.

In a press release, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department received numerous calls and reports of a shooting. Calls also reported that an individual had suffered a gunshot wound.

First arriving officers were able to confront the suspect and take them into custody without incident.

The victim was a 41-year-old male. He was transferred to Beth Israel hospital and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by authorities.

Original Story

Authorities are investigating a shooting near a restaurant on Friday night.

Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn confirms a person was shot on Main Street just before 6 p.m.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

Police are asking the public to avoid the Main Street downtown area while they conduct their investigation. The area has been shut down to motorists for the time being.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

No further details were immediately available.

ATTENTION: Please avoid the Main Street downtown area of Plymouth. There is an active investigation being conducted and the surrounding area is shut down. There is no danger to the public. Posted by Plymouth Police Department on Friday, October 25, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group