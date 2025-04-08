Dog recovering from machete attack in Lowell as suspect is held without bail

LOWELL, Mass. — An Olde English Bulldog named Danny, who is believed to just be a puppy, is spending his days recovering at the Lowell Humane Society after he suffered a serious head injury on Monday, March 31.

According to a Lowell Police report, a man dressed in all black hit Danny in the head with a machete. Officers said they received a call from someone living on Summer Street in Lowell who noticed someone hiding in their doorway with a machete. When the caller opened their door, the man with the machete, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Collazo reportedly swung and hit the dog’s head, who was standing at the door too.

“He sustained grievous injuries to his head, including a deep gash where muscle and bone could be seen,” according to the police report. Also, part of his skull was fractured.

Lowell Humane Society’s Executive Director Crystal Arnott told Boston 25 News that Danny is lucky that the machete didn’t penetrate any further into his skull. They’re currently monitoring him to make sure he doesn’t have any brain damage or neurological issues.

“I’ve seen a lot here over the years, but nothing this severe,” explained Arnott, who has worked at the humane society for 16 years.

The police report goes on to mention a separate incident on March 31 at nearby Pizza Hut on Church Street, where an employee told officers that a man dressed in all black walked into the fast-food chain, threw a machete under the soda fountain, and then walked out. Based on witness accounts, police positively identified that person as Collazo.

Ultimately, Collazo turned himself into police. He submitted paperwork to officers that showed he had been treated at a local hospital for a dog bite two days prior to the reported machete attack.

Documents show that he’s homeless and has been in trouble with the law before. Boston 25 News obtained police reports from 2022 and 2023 that show he has faced assault and battery, as well as drug charges.

A judge ordered Collazo be held without bail during his arraignment April 1. He faced an animal cruelty charge.

Arnott said the Lowell Humane Society will hang onto Danny for now, and they will likely find him a new permanent home since it’s unclear who owns Danny.

