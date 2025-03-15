Investigation underway after missing man found dead in Medway park, police say

MEDWAY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a body was found at a Medway park on Saturday afternoon.

Around 10:50 A.M., officers of the Medway Police Department conducted a search for a missing person at Choates Park.

After just 2 hours of searching, officers located a deceased man, who was later confirmed to be the missing individual that they were searching for.

Medway police have labeled the incident as an unattended death, stating that “It is under investigation by Medway detectives, State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office and the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

