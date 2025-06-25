Massachusetts teen shot and killed in New Hampshire, AG says

KEENE, N.H. — A homicide investigation is underway after a Massachusetts teen was shot and killed in New Hampshire early Wednesday morning, the attorney general said.

Christian Walker, 17, of Orange, Massachusetts, was found fatally shot in a parking lot in Keene, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Early Wednesday morning, emergency crews responded to a parking lot on Winchester Street in Keene after police received a 911 call reporting a shooting there.

When police emergency crews arrived, they found Walker suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, Formella said.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday afternoon concluded the cause of Walker’s death was a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the manner of death was homicide.

While the fatal shooting remains under investigation, “all parties involved have been identified and there is no known threat to the general public at this time,” Formella said.

Details about any possible arrests in the case were not released.

The Attorney General’s Office, New Hampshire State Police, and Keene Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

