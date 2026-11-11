Vehicle sought after serious injury in Westwood hit-and-run

Police in Westwood are trying to locate a car that is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that left someone seriously injured.

The collision happened on Washington Street in Westwood around 5:00 p.m. on November 6.

The vehicle appears to be a crossover or small SUV.

Police say the vehicle was last seen driving into Dedham.

It may have damage to the front driver’s side and windshield.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group