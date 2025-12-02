Investigation underway after man struck, killed in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed in Gloucester on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Rogers Street, near the intersection with Manuel F. Lewis Street, around 5:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries.

The pedestrian, later identified as Randy Streeter, 57, of Rockport, was treated at the scene before being transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.

Streeter was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of a pickup truck involved in the crash remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

