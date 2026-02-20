Investigation underway after Leominster woman killed in Southboro crash

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A Leominster woman is dead following a car crash in Southboro early Friday morning.

Southborough Police and Fire Departments responded to Turnpike Road (Route 9 East) after receiving multiple 911 calls for a serious car crash.

Crews responded to find a two-car crash, Southboro police said.

One of the drivers, a 37-year-old woman from Leominster, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 23-year-old woman from Bolton, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Southborough Police Department, alongside members of the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (CEMLEC) Crash Reconstruction Team and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

