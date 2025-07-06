One person arrested after juvenile shot in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — The Medford Police Department has announced that a man has been arrested in connection with an overnight shooting that left a juvenile hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

22-year-old Core Moore of Medford was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. in the area of Light Guard Drive.

Upon arrival, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rendered medical aid and was transported to a local hospital.

A search of the area was conducted, with multiple shell casings recovered from a parking lot between Light Guard Drive and Rockwell Avenue.

Later, throughout the day, Moore was taken into custody with the assistance of the Northern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) SWAT Team.

Moore has been charged with the following:

Armed assault to murder (3 counts)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery on a family/household member

Strangulation or suffocation

Carrying a firearm without a license

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Moore is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Monday Morning.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

