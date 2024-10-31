Investigation underway after fire tears through East Brookfield home

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A fire tore through a home in East Brookfield early Thursday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the blaze at a home on West Main Street, which is also Route 9.

“Please be advised that the East Brookfield Fire Department is working on an active structure fire located on West Main Street,” the East Brookfield Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Please seek an alternate route.”

Video from the scene showed emergency crews rolling a stretcher into the home but there was no immediate word on injuries caused by the fire.

Officials from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were also seen at the home.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

