Investigation underway after death of inmate at Suffolk County House of Correction

BOSTON — The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after learning of an inmate’s death Sunday night at the Suffolk County House of Correction.

According to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Shacoby Kenny allegedly began exhibiting erratic behavior and physically attacked members of the department’s custody staff.

Kenny then allegedly continued his behavior by assaulting officers, running around inside the unit and attempting to avoid capture.

When Kenny was detained, he became unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was immediately tended to by medical personnel and was given life-saving measures.

EMS arrived at the scene, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said Kenny had been held at the Suffolk County Jail and House of Correction since February 2025 on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on a person over 65, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He also had a stay at Bridgewater State Hospital in July.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Boston Police Department, is investigating the incident.

The Suffolk County District Attorney says they’re aware of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

