Investigation underway after body washes up on New England beach

JAMESTOWN, R.I. — An investigation is underway after a body washed up on a New England beach over the weekend.

The body was found near Head’s Beach off Seaside Drive in Jamestown, Rhode Island, just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

A swimmer near the beach initially spotted the body and asked a person onshore to notify Jamestown police and fire officials.

Rhode Island State Police, the Department of Environmental Management, and the United States Coast Guard were also notified.

The Rhode Island State Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and took custody of the body.

The identity of the person recovered from the beach wasn’t immediately known.

State police are leading a multi-agency investigation.

There were no additional details available.

