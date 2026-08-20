Investigation underway after accident involving motorcycle sends four to the hospital in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton police are investigating after a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Wednesday night.

First responders were dispatched to the area of 400 Belmont Street around 8 PM to reports of a crash.

Once there, crews found a vehicle and a motorcycle that were both involved in a crash.

The operator of the motorcycle was medflighted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, while three other people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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