Investigation underway after 6 people shot at Fourth of July party in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after six people were shot during a large fight at a Fourth of July party in Brockton early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of May Street shortly before 2 a.m. found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were rushed to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police said more than a dozen people were involved in the altercation before shots were fired.

A neighborhood resident who got home from work around midnight said a huge party was going on with loud music, fireworks, and “hundreds and hundreds” of people.

0 of 15 Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting Brockton shooting

“Cars were parked up and down both sides of the road, which I’ve never seen before,” the resident told Boston 25 News. “When I woke up this morning, there was powdered plaster all over my desk. I started looking around, then I saw a hole in my wall...The bullet went completely through my house.”

The scene remained active hours after the shooting. Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed the road littered with red cups and other trash.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group