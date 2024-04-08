Local

Investigation underway after 3-year-old child dies in Chelsea, DA says

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
CHELSEA, Mass. — Authorities launched an investigation after a 3-year-old child died Sunday morning in Chelsea.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says the child was found unresponsive, and then the mother called 911.

The child did not survive and officials have not released any details on a possible cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

