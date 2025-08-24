Investigation ongoing after body of missing man found near Cape Cod airport

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The body of a missing man discovered in Provincetown has prompted an investigation by authorities.

According to the Provincetown Police, they recieved a report of a missing person on Friday, August 22.

Members of the Provincetown Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police began searching for the missing person.

With the use of the State Police’s Air Wing, the body of the missing man was located in the marshes of Hatches Harbor Trail near the Provincetown Airport.

An initial investigation by authorities suggests that there does not seem to be anything suspicious.

As of now, the name of the deceased individual is being withheld pending a positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape & Island District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

