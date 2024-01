January is just about over and some are already struggling to keep their New Year’s Resolutions. But it’s not too late to get back on track.

Shari Levitin, an internationally known speaker and author of the Harvards Strategic Selling Course textbook, shared some tips with Boston 25 News.

International speaker and author shares tips on how to stay on track to reach our goals

To learn more about Shari’s tips go to ShariLevitin.com.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group