Instructor who allegedly bribed Brockton RMV worker for driver’s licenses to plead guilty, DOJ says

BROCKTON, Mass — A driving instructor who allegedly bribed a road test examiner at the Brockton RMV to issue driver’s licenses to those who did not pass has agreed to plead guilty, Acting United States District Attorney said Wednesday.

Ngan Dinh, 48, of Boston, is accused of paying a road test examiner to tell the Brockton RMV that applicants had passed their driving tests when they had not.

Some of the applicants did not even show up to take the test, the Department of Justice says.

Dinh is facing a charge of one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud. The charge provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Dinh’s plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

