Inmate involved in 2022 attack on corrections officer pleads guilty

WOBURN, Mass. — An inmate involved in the 2022 beating of an MCI-Shirley corrections officer pleaded guilty on Friday.

Roy Booth, 42, was charged with mayhem and armed assault with intent to murder corrections officer Matthew Tidman

The 2022 attack involved Booth taking a metal pole from the weight room and relentlessly beating Tidman with it. Booth was transferred to Virginia State Prison after the attack, where he was originally transferred from in 2021.

“Roy Booth’s brutal attack on Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman highlights the dangers that law enforcement, specifically Corrections Officers, face in their day-to-day work,” said District Attorney Ryan. “No one should have to fear for their life in their workplace. Fortunately, Corrections Officer Tidman, having suffered horrendous injuries, and against all odds, survived this terrifying attack.”

