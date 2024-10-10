Inmate accused of attacking officers at Mass. prison to be arraigned on assault to murder charges

CLINTON, Mass. — One of three inmates accused in a violent attack on correction officers inside a Massachusetts prison last month is expected to face a judge on Thursday.

Heriberto Rivera-Negron, 36, is slated to be arraigned in Clinton District Court on charges of mayhem, assault to murder, and armed assault to murder, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Two officers were assaulted by incarcerated individuals at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, suffering multiple stab wounds on the evening of Wednesday, Sept., 18, authorities said. Three other officers were also hurt while responding to the incident.

Days later, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union released a video of the attack. A union spokesperson said that although the video is “horrifying,” it’s not surprising.

The stunning footage shows an inmate swinging at the head of an unsuspecting officer. Moments later, another inmate joins in on the assault. The scuffle continues for about a minute until other officers arrive.

Union president Dennis Martin said that one of the officers was “repeatedly stabbed about 12 times.” The other officer suffered less serious stab wounds to the back and head.

“Twelve times stabbed in the back. He was lucky. He is fortunate that he survived this attack,” Martin said during a news conference after the attack. “These were hourly rounds. They did it as a group and they were attacked from behind.”

Inmates inside the prison have been smashing smart tablets and using metal strips inside to fashion homemade weapons, according to Martin.

In addition to Heriberto Rivera-Negron, 39-year-old Jose R. Crespo and 30-year-old Jeffrey Tapia are charged in the attack.

Crespo is due in court Friday, while Tapia will be called to face a judge on Oct. 15.

The attack remains under investigation.

