Injured hiker from Rhode Island rescued from New Hampshire mountain trail

BARTLETT, N.H. — A 21-year-old woman from Rhode Island who injured her leg while hiking was rescued from a mountain train in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Cassandra Simpson, 21, of Richmond, Rhode Island was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Conway following her rescue with injuries to her left leg, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Law Enforcement Division said in a statement Monday.

A preliminary investigation found that Simpson had slept in the Mount Kearsarge fire tower on Friday night.

Hours later, at 6:28 a.m. Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on Mount Kearsarge North Trail.

Simpson had been hiking down the mountain Saturday morning when she injured her left leg, officials said.

At 7:44 a.m. Saturday, conservation officers arrived at the trailhead and began hiking up towards Simpson, and met her at 8:53 a.m. Crews placed Simpson in a litter and carried down the trail.

Nearly three hours later, officers and volunteers from Lakes Region Search and Rescue and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue helped Simpson reach the trailhead at 11:39 a.m., and she was taken to the hospital.

State officials, in praising Simpson for her preparedness which helped crews locate her, urged the public to be prepared when going for a hike in case of an emergency.

“Cassandra was a well prepared hiker with all the essential gear for a safe hike. Her preparedness aided her ability to remain comfortable and safe while waiting for rescuers to reach her location,” New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in their statement.

Mount Kearsarge is located in Wilmot and Warner, northwest of Concord and east of Mount Sunapee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

