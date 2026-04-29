Injured beaver rescued from dam in Billerica after becoming stuck

BILLERICA, Mass. — An injured beaver was rescued after becoming stuck in a dam in Billerica.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue was meeting with the Billerica Police Department as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen collaboration between Massachusetts police officers, animal control officers, and wildlife rehabilitators.

During the meeting, attended by their educational beaver, Nibi—calls came in reporting a beaver trapped below a dam in Billerica.

The animal was stranded on a rock in fast‑moving water.

Multiple agencies worked together to reach the beaver by extending a ladder over the rapids and successfully rescuing her.

She was then transferred to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, where she is being treated for her injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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