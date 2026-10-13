Influencer Clavicular’s accuser drops sexual assault charges from civil lawsuit amid case in Mass.

The woman who accused “looksmaxxing” influencer Calvicular of rape is dropping her sexual assault claims from her civil lawsuit filed in Florida.

Braden Peters, 20, also known as Clavicular, was charged in Orleans District Court in September with rape, drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and procuring alcohol for someone under 21 in connection with an alleged 2025 incident at his parents’ home in Chatham.

Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, claimed she began communicating with Peters on Instagram after he offered to pay her to appear in his “looksmaxxing” videos.

According to Mendoza, he invited her to stream videos online to help build her name on social media.

Her lawyer shared the following statement with Boston 25:

“At this time, the sexual assault count against Braden Peters has been dropped from the civil litigation in Miami, Florida due to the pending criminal charges in Massachusetts. In light of Mr. Peters’ recent posts and other conduct, this matter is more appropriate for the criminal justice system. Ms. Mendoza does not want her civil case to interfere with that process.”

On the night of the alleged incident, Peters was streaming live on Twitch, and he allegedly instructed her to lie on the livestream and say that she was 18, as she said he was aware of her age.

“He also instructed her to say that the alcohol is water, so that neither his Twitch account nor live stream gets banned,” the police report states.

Mendoza told police she began to relax after consuming alcohol that she was offered, and the two allegedly kissed on the stream.

She also said that she fell asleep in his bed and the next morning, she woke up to Peters having sex with her. Mendoza stated that because it was already occurring, she did not tell Peters to stop and advised that she did not consent to the sexual intercourse.

Mendoza also filed a lawsuit against Peters in a Florida court, claiming he injected her with Aqualyx, an FDA-unapproved fat-dissolving substance, which allegedly perforated her right cheek.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group