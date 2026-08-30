Inflation: Bigger Title Without Bigger Pay

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — A new job title can feel like a big step forward. But more workers are discovering that the promotion they celebrated may not be a real promotion at all. Surveys show two-thirds of workers say companies are handing out bigger-sounding titles without better pay or real advancement.

The promotion sounds impressive, but sometimes the promotion exists only on paper. No raise, no new authority, just a new title. Experts call it title inflation.

“It’s like they just move from one job to another job and they’re not really advancing up,” said John Crossman, CEO of Crossman Career Builders.

Data from MyPerfectResume found 92 percent of workers say companies inflate job titles to create the illusion of career growth. It’s the illusion of progress without real change.

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So how can you avoid this? Experts say start thinking about where you want to be in five years. What responsibilities would you like to take on, and are they similar to your current tasks?

Another tip. Track your work. Keep a record of new projects and extra responsibilities so you have proof when it’s time to ask for a raise.

Focus on adding value and if your workload starts to grow, instead of just saying “I’m too busy,” try a professional approach. Reply with, “I can take this on, but what should be my priority?” experts say that simple question can help you protect your time and make sure your career is actually moving forward.

Career experts say the best way to avoid “title inflation” is to focus on results. Talk with your manager about what skills, performance and leadership are needed for real advancement. And if you’re not sure how promotions happen at your company, ask mentors or colleagues who have successfully moved up the ladder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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