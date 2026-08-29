Guests evacuated after fire in Boston hotel

BOSTON — Guests were evacuated at the Westin Hotel Friday night due to a fire behind a refrigerator unit, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire on the first floor. One guest was transported to a hospital.

Guests returned to their rooms after fans were used to clear smoke from the lobby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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