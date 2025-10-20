Incident in hotel room at Foxwoods Resort Casino prompts massive police response

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — An incident in a hotel room at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on Monday morning prompted a massive police response, officials said.

Connecticut State Police confirmed in an email to Boston 25 News that troopers have responded to the casino in Mashantucket.

In a statement, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Police Department told Boston 25 that there is an “active law enforcement situation” in a Fox Tower hotel room.

“The area has been contained by MPTN police and local law enforcement, and is isolated. The safety and security of our guests and team members remain our highest priority,” the statement read.

MPTN police also noted that reports circulating on social media about a “hostage situation” are unfounded.

“Law enforcement are managing a situation in a Fox Tower hotel room involving an individual believed to have unlawfully restrained two people before quickly releasing them earlier this morning. Reports of a hostage situation are incorrect. We urge against the spreading of unverified information,” MPTN police said.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed several state police, MPTN, and Ledyard police cruisers parked outside the Fox Tower entrance, blocking access to the area.

Foxwoods has two hotel towers on property, the Fox and Grand Pequot, as well as the Great Cedar Hotel.

State police didn’t share any additional details on the emergency response.

MPTN police said an update would be issued when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

