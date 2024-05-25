Local

Incident at Carson Beach in South Boston prompts large police response

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — An incident at Carson Beach in South Boston Friday night prompted a large police response.

Officers from Boston and State Police could be seen searching the area around the popular Southie beach with canines around 9:00 p.m.

Day Boulevard was partially shut down while investigators responded.

At least one ambulance also responded to the scene.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more information.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

