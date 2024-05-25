Incident at Carson Beach in South Boston prompts large police response

BOSTON — An incident at Carson Beach in South Boston Friday night prompted a large police response.

Officers from Boston and State Police could be seen searching the area around the popular Southie beach with canines around 9:00 p.m.

Day Boulevard was partially shut down while investigators responded.

At least one ambulance also responded to the scene.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more information.

#BREAKING: Massive police response at Carson Beach in South Boston. Multiple witnesses being questioned.



Boston and State Police appear to be searching the surrounding area with canines.



Day Blvd. partially shut down.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

