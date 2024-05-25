Incident at Carson Beach in South Boston prompts large police response

BOSTON — An incident at Carson Beach in South Boston Friday night prompted a large police response.
Officers from Boston and State Police could be seen searching the area around the popular Southie beach with canines around 9:00 p.m.
Day Boulevard was partially shut down while investigators responded.
At least one ambulance also responded to the scene.
Boston 25 News is working to learn more information.
#BREAKING: Massive police response at Carson Beach in South Boston. Multiple witnesses being questioned.— Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) May 25, 2024
Boston and State Police appear to be searching the surrounding area with canines.
Day Blvd. partially shut down. More details to come @boston25 pic.twitter.com/6Uar3oLboE
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group