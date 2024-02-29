‘Imminent danger’: North Attleboro residents asked to avoid area due to mill building near collapse

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — North Attleboro officials advise residents to avoid the Broadway area due to a building on the verge of collapsing.

“Due to the imminent threat of the Webster Mill building partially collapsing, Broadway from Richards Avenue to Bank Street will be closed to all traffic beginning at 4 p.m. until further notice,” said town officials in a statement Wednesday. “Road closure and detour signage will be posted; however, community members are asked to avoid the area.

The Town of North Attleboro says property owners have been notified of its intention to demolish the portion of the building that is close to collapsing.

Under Massachusetts General Laws, the owners will have 24 hours to respond and correct the situation before the Town takes action to demolish said portion of the building.

“The Webster Mill property has been a public safety concern for many years, and we have made it our priority to ensure that necessary actions are taken to address any issues that may arise,” Town Manager Borg said. “Recent storms and the previous partial roof collapse have made portions of the building structurally unsafe, resulting in the imminent threat of a partial building collapse near Broadway.”

Drone video captured by Boston 25 shows extensive damage to a North Attleboro building.

Drone video shows extensive damage done to a North Attleboro building during windstorm

Officials say southbound traffic will be detoured from Broadway to Richards Avenue, Richards Avenue to Washington Street, and Washington Street to Eddy Street back to Broadway. Northbound traffic will be detoured from Broadway to Bank Street, Bank Street to Morse Street, and Morse Street to Richards Avenue back to Broadway.

Updates regarding the road closure and demolition of the building will be shared as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group