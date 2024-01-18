Immigration officials detain man arrested in Boston for alleged rape of disabled person

BOSTON — A Haitian national recently arrested on rape charges in Boston was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on January 9, officials say.

The 31-year-old man, who can ICE source identified as Pierre Lucard Emile, was arrested in September 2023 for rape and indecent assault and battery on a developmentally disabled person, according to U.S. ICE. Enforcement and Removal Operations lodged an immigration detainer but Emile was released from custody by Dorchester District Court, the federal agency says.

ERO officials in Boston began to investigate the matter and arrested him without incident in Dorchester on January 9, ICE says.

“Disturbingly and despite our filing an immigration detainer, this individual was released back into the community by the criminal court,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons in a statement. “The men and women of ERO Boston continue to protect the community from those who pose a real public safety threat to our communities. We remain strongly committed to protecting residents in communities by apprehending those who are not lawfully present in this country and pose a threat to public safety. This remains a central piece of our mission.”

His charges remain pending in Dorchester District Court but he will remain in ICE custody pending an upcoming hearing before a DOJ immigration judge. ERO agents will seek his removal from the United States, following adjudication of his local criminal charges, ICE says.

Emile attempted to enter the United States at the border crossing in Brownsville, Texas in December 2022 but was deemed inadmissible, ICE says.

